SMU, Houston meet in conference play

TEAM LEADERS: Isiaha Mike and Tyson Jolly have led the Mustangs. Mike is averaging 15.9 points and 7.1 rebounds while Jolly is putting up 14.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. The Cougars have been led by sophomores Nate Hinton and Quentin Grimes, who are averaging 11.9 and 13.5 points, respectively.MIGHTY MIKE: Mike has connected on 45.6 percent of the 79 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 17 over his last three games. He's also converted 90.7 percent of his free throws this season.