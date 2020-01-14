Robbers smash into Haughton truck stop; take ATM

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Haughton Police Department is investigating following a robbery on Tuesday morning.
Haughton PD got the call around 5 a.m. this morning to the Pilot Truck Stop, according to Assistant Chief Ricky Bridges.
Upon arrival, officers found the front of the store had been rammed by possibly a pickup truck.
Then, possibly three people wearing masks, took the store’s ATM.
Police are currently reviewing the store’s security video footage to learn more.
Bridges said that they are checking with other law enforcement agencies for crimes like this.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Haughton Police Department at (318) 949-6666 or Bossier CrimeStoppers at (318) 424-4100.
