Rainy work week continues; why it’s needed in the ArkLaTex

We’re just getting starting with gloomy, rainy weather because more is still on the way. This pattern of rain has to do with a warm front that originally developed south of us. The warm front, aided with plenty of Gulf moisture has mainly kept the rain along and south of I-20. This led to a Flash Flood Warning for Sabine and Natchitoches parish during the afternoon.
With our weather pattern of assorted fronts, rain stays likely in the forecast throughout Saturday morning. The warm front has stalled across parts of deep east Texas, and northwest Louisiana which has kept activity steady, whether it be light or heavy rainfall and a few thunderstorms. By Wednesday, our weather pattern will continue to provide additional scattered rain and thunderstorm chances throughout the region. Friday morning and afternoon should be fairly dry until another cold front comes through Friday and exits Saturday.
As far as totals, the ArkLaTex has mostly seen amounts near and inch or less. For Sabine and Natchitoches parish, radar indicated amounts have estimated around 5 inches of rain in Natchitoches and over 3 inches in Sabine. More rainfall is expected as showers continue this evening and with more rainfall throughout the week. If Flash Flood Warnings are issued in your area, please heed the warnings and avoid driving through standing water. Turn around don’t drown.
Despite the constant cloudy days and on-and-off rainfall, it is actually much needed in the ArkLaTex. Our latest drought monitor shows slight to moderate drought conditions across all of northwest Louisiana and southwest Arkansas in the ArkLaTex. For east Texas, they even have areas experiencing a severe drought. With the rain from last weekend and the rain we’ve seen and will see this week, we hope to see conditions improve for Thursday’s next drought outlook.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.