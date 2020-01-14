Rainy work week continues; why it’s needed in the ArkLaTex

As far as totals, the ArkLaTex has mostly seen amounts near and inch or less. For Sabine and Natchitoches parish, radar indicated amounts have estimated around 5 inches of rain in Natchitoches and over 3 inches in Sabine. More rainfall is expected as showers continue this evening and with more rainfall throughout the week. If Flash Flood Warnings are issued in your area, please heed the warnings and avoid driving through standing water. Turn around don’t drown.