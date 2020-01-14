Rain chances continue through midweek

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! We are tracking drenching rain across portions of the ArkLaTex this morning due to a stalled out frontal boundary that stretches through central portions of the ArkLaTex. The rain chances will be continuing for the region through Thursday and we truly won’t dry out for a prolonged period of time until Sunday. But partly due to the all the rain our temperatures will continue to be above average with temperatures possibly in the low 70s the next couple days.
So as you head out the door on your Tuesday the umbrella is an absolute must as parts of the viewing region are getting soaked by heavy rain and thunderstorms this morning. This will continue on and off throughout the morning hours and into the afternoon before starting taper off slightly during the evening as the frontal boundary begins to sink back to the south. Temperatures should be comfortable across the ArkLaTex with highs near 70.
Moving to Wednesday a very similar weather situation will set up across the ArkLaTex with more chances for rain. The frontal boundary will continue to influence our weather with more chances for rain and an isolated thunderstorm as we go throughout the day, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Much like today though, our temperatures will continue to be warm with our temperatures in the low 70s.
As we get later in the week and heading into the week the forecast will only change modestly. Cooler air will work into the ArkLaTex on Thursday with highs struggling to reach 60. But we warm up again on Friday into the upper 60s and Saturday should she temperatures in the mid 60s as well with more rain in the forecast. Saturday should mark the end of the 60 or better streak as much colder air arrives for Sunday and the start of next week.
So make sure you grab the umbrella not just for today, but for the next few days as Mother Nature continue to drench us! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
