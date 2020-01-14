More rain this week before dry and cool weather next week

(KSLA) - The rainy weather will stick around for a few more days before the dry weather returns again. There will be heavy rain at times, as a couple cold fronts push through between now and Saturday. There will also be more warm temperatures ahead of these cold fronts.
This evening, the rain will still be hanging around. It will mostly be light rain, with an occasional thunderstorm mixing in. Keep the rain gear handy because there will be scattered showers all evening long. Temperatures will be warm and not cool down much after sunset. There will be temperatures in the 60s. It will also be cloudy with not many breaks in the clouds.
Tonight, the clouds will remain with a few showers scattered across the ArkLaTex. I do not expect much heavy rain. It will be light to moderate at best. Temperatures will be down to the lower 60s for much of the ArkLaTex. There will also be more fog that develops late tonight. In many areas, the visibility will be below one mile. Use caution on the roads tonight or during your morning commute tomorrow.
Wednesday will have a weak cold front push through. This will knock the temperatures down a little bit. Highs will still be in the 70s Wednesday, but by Thursday, it will only warm up to the mid 50s. You will need your jacket for then. The rain will be light to moderate as the front pushes through. The rain will be scattered Wednesday and Thursday, so keep the rain gear both days. It will continue to be cloudy with limited sunshine.
Our next weather maker after Wednesday will be another cold front arriving Saturday. This one will bring more rain of course. Most of the rain will be late Friday and early Saturday. As of now, it does not appear to be a severe weather event. I am optimistic that the rain will be gone by Saturday afternoon. Certainly by Sunday we will be back to dry weather.
Temperatures after this next cold front will actually go back to below average. Meaning, it will only warm up to the 40s by next Tuesday. Monday will also be rather chilly with many places getting to the lower 50s for the high. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 20s and lower 30s. We will be back to winter for a few days by next week.
Enjoy your day, and don’t take it for granted!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
