Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

BRICKEYS, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate serving a life sentence at an east Arkansas prison was stabbed to death over the weekend. The Arkansas Department of Corrections said Monday that 58-year-old Carl Luke Lowe was killed in the attack at the East Arkansas Regional Unit. The department said Lowe was buffing the floors at the prison Sunday night when another inmate stabbed him five or six times with a metal shank. The suspect was pepper sprayed by a correctional sergeant when he refused all orders to drop the shank. The suspect's name has not been released. The incident is being investigated by Arkansas State Police.