John Bel Edwards sworn in for second term as Louisiana governor

“Congratulations to Gov. Edwards on his inauguration today. Gov. Edwards has delivered incredible progress for Louisiana. He turned a $2 billion deficit into a surplus, provided health care to over 450,000 Louisianans, and gave teachers their first pay raise in a decade. Gov. Edwards enacted sweeping criminal justice reforms that have reduced crime and saved taxpayer dollars. With his swearing in today, Gov. Edwards becomes the first Democratic governor to win reelection in Louisiana in 44 years. Louisianans rewarded Gov. Edwards with four more years because of his bipartisan record of success. In his second term, I look forward to seeing all he will accomplish for the people of Louisiana.”

Gov. Phil Murphy, DGA chair