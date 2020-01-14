BIG CATS: LSU wins National Championship

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU (15-0) claimed its fourth National Championship with a 42 -25 win over the Clemson Tigers (14-1). LSU won national titles in 1958, 2003 and 2007.
For the first time in LSU school history the Tigers finished the season 15-0.
The LSU Tigers were led by the play of quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson. Burrow threw 5 touchdowns, 3 of which came in the second quarter. Chase finished the night with 9 receptions, 221 yards and 2 touchdowns. Jefferson caught 9 passes for 106 yards.
The Tigers, winners of 16 straight dating back to last year.
LSU Passing Stats: QB: Joe Burrow: 31-49, 463 yards, 5 tds. Burrow also has 1 rushing td.
Clemson Passing Stats: QB Trevor Lawrence: 18-37, 234 yards. 1 fumble.
After the game Clemson coach, DABO SWINNEY addressed the media. “First of all, obviously a disappointing night for us, not the way we envisioned it going. But let me just first say I’m incredibly thankful for our team. I’m thankful for our team. I’m thankful for God’s grace, for allowing me to be part of such a special group of people, coaches, staff and players, and just an unreal year. I mean, incredible. It’s just an incredible year, two years. Won 29 games in a row. It’s been a long time since I’ve stood in front of a team with a loss.”
Key plays of the game:
Minutes into the 4th quarter, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow found wide receiver Terrence Marshall for a 24-yard touchdown. The score padded the LSU lead, 42-25 with 12:08 remaining in the game.
END OF 3 Quarters: LSU 35 - 25 Clemson.
With 5:13 remaining in the 3rd quarter, Burrow connected with tight end Thaddeus Moss for the second time of the game. Burrow found Moss from 4 yards out to extend the LSU lead, 35-25.
The Clemson Tigers took their opening drive of the 3rd quarter 50 yards and scored a touchdown behind a 3-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne. Clemson completed a 2-pt. conversion to cut the LSU to 3, 28-25. The score stopped a 21-point run by the LSU Tigers.
Halftime score: LSU 28 - Clemson 17.
Burrow found Thaddeus Moss for a 6-yard touchdown with :10 seconds remaining in the first half to extend the LSU lead to 11 points.
Earlier in the quarter, Burrow’s 14-yard touchdown completion to Ja’Marr Chase with 5:19 remaining gave the LSU Tigers (14-0) their first lead of the game, 21-17. The drive went 6 plays and 87 yards.
Burrow rushed from 3 yards out to cut the Clemson lead to 3 with 9:17 remaining in the second quarter. The drive went 75 yards in 5 plays. The Tigers’ drive was highlighted by Ja’Marr Chase’s 56-yard reception. Chase had 6 receptions for 162 yards and 2 touchdowns in the first half.
Clemson used the ground game to extend the lead to 10 points with a Higgins 36-yard reverse. The drive covered 96 yards on 4 plays in 1:32.
Clemson regained the lead earlier in the second quarter on a 52-yard field goal with 13:43 remaining in the half.
LSU tied the game with 2:20 remaining in the 1st quarter on a Joe Burrow 52 yd. pass to Ja’Marr Chase. Cade York PAT was good making the score 7-7. LSU’s scoring drive took 4 plays and covered 70 yards.
Clemson (14-0) scored first following a Trevor Lawrence 1 yd. touchdown with 6:34 remaining in the 1st quarter. The Clemson drive covered 67 yards in 5 plays. The rushing touchdown was Lawrence’s ninth of the season and the 10th of his career
LSU’s first three drives of the game ended in punts. LSU scored on its fourth possession of the game.
