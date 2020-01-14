BIG CATS: LSU wins National Championship

After the game Clemson coach, DABO SWINNEY addressed the media. “First of all, obviously a disappointing night for us, not the way we envisioned it going. But let me just first say I’m incredibly thankful for our team. I’m thankful for our team. I’m thankful for God’s grace, for allowing me to be part of such a special group of people, coaches, staff and players, and just an unreal year. I mean, incredible. It’s just an incredible year, two years. Won 29 games in a row. It’s been a long time since I’ve stood in front of a team with a loss.”