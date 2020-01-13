Youth Challenge Program looking for teens to take part in upcoming Camp Minden session

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -The Louisiana National Guard’s Youth Challenge Program holds its next class at Camp Minden on February 16. They’re looking for 16 to 18-year-old males and females to sign up.
Marco Molina, who’s with the program, says the class is for teens struggling at home or in school. The classes help teens get back on track and become successful. Watch the video to learn more about the program.
For more information, go to langycp.com or call 1-800 CAMP-KID.
