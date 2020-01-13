Woman found dead in house in Stamps; man arrested

LEWISVILLE, Ark. (KSLA) — A woman is dead and a man has been arrested.
The Lafayette County, Ark., Sheriff’s Office received a call about 11:27 p.m. Sunday to check on the welfare of a woman at a house in the 300 block of Calvin Street in Stamps, Ark.
The caller advised authorities that she had not been seen in a couple days.
Soon after, Stamps Police Chief Jeff Black found the body of 55-year-old Stamps resident Deborah Barton in the residence.
“It appeared to be the scene of a homicide,” the Sheriff’s Office reports.
Arkansas State Police took over the investigation, which has since led to the arrest of 35-year-old Jonathan Eric Tanner, of Garland City, Ark.
"At this moment, we do not have a motive. We do have him locked up at this time; and everything is still pending in the investigation,” Lafayette County Sheriff Obie Sims said.
Tanner has been taken to the jail in Miller County, Ark., while awaiting his first court appearance on a murder charge, authorities say.
And Barton’s body has been sent to the Arkansas crime lab in Little Rock for an autopsy.
Also assisting Stamps police with the investigation are the Sheriff’s Office and the Lewisville, Ark., Police Department.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
