Wet weather throughout work week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope you all had a great weekend after dealing with the deadly severe weather outbreak Friday night into Saturday. For this week while the chances for severe weather will be substantially less compared to last week, we are tracking multiple chances for wet weather including a few thunderstorms. A stalled out frontal boundary will be the catalyst for all the chances for wet weather throughout the week. Temperatures though, will continue to be above average for most if not all of the week.