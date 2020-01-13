Wet weather throughout work week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope you all had a great weekend after dealing with the deadly severe weather outbreak Friday night into Saturday. For this week while the chances for severe weather will be substantially less compared to last week, we are tracking multiple chances for wet weather including a few thunderstorms. A stalled out frontal boundary will be the catalyst for all the chances for wet weather throughout the week. Temperatures though, will continue to be above average for most if not all of the week.
For your championship Monday, the stalled out front will help spur the development of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours across the ArkLaTex. While the storms should not be strong, there is a marginal risk for severe weather today. Temperatures will be rebound from the weekend into the mid 60s during the afternoon and this trend will continue throughout the week.
As we head into the middle part of the work week temperatures continue to stay above average across the region, but so do the rain chances. A slow moving front will continue to cause the showers and storms to hang around so don’t expect to use those sunglasses through at least Thursday. But even with the rain our high temperatures will continue to be anywhere from 10 to 20 degrees above average.
As we head towards the weekend the wet weather will finally clear out of the region, but our temperatures will be dropping as well. A cold front is expected to move through Saturday and finally clear out the rain. But that will be after rain and rumors of rain all week long.
So put the sunglasses in storage and keep those umbrellas ready to go all week long! Have a great day and week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
