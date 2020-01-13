Storm surveyors find signs of 2 more tornadoes in ETX

The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado was on the ground in Shelby County, Texas, for 10 minutes early the morning of Jan. 11. Along its six-mile path, it cut through a few neighborhoods on the south side of Center. Scores of trees were uprooted or had their trunks snapped, resulting in roof and structural damage to many homes. The worst example of this, storm damage surveyors said, was just off Highway 7 in the Lakewood subdivision, where someone suffered a minor injury when "a fallen, large pine tree heavily compromised the roof structure of a residence."