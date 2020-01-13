Several chances for rain and storms this work week

Today, highs will remain in the upper 50s and low 60s across the ArkLaTex. A stalled front to our south will create rain and storm chances that will begin to pick up in the evening hours. These will be scattered in nature and generally move in from the south bringing a few heavy downpours and storms. We’re not tracking a widespread severe weather event, but a storm or two may become strong enough to produce small hail. This is why the Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk over parts of east Texas up through northwest Louisiana and Arkansas. Overnight tonight, a cloudy evening in store with mild temperatures only falling to the mid 50s.