Several chances for rain and storms this work week

Happy Monday ArkLaTex. The work week has been off to a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy start and will likely end the same way. Rain and storms will be possible just about each day this week. This will be accompanied by well above average temperatures yet again. Good news is, we’ll be clearing out just in time for the weekend.
Today, highs will remain in the upper 50s and low 60s across the ArkLaTex. A stalled front to our south will create rain and storm chances that will begin to pick up in the evening hours. These will be scattered in nature and generally move in from the south bringing a few heavy downpours and storms. We’re not tracking a widespread severe weather event, but a storm or two may become strong enough to produce small hail. This is why the Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk over parts of east Texas up through northwest Louisiana and Arkansas. Overnight tonight, a cloudy evening in store with mild temperatures only falling to the mid 50s.
Tuesday and Wednesday, warmer temperatures are on the way. We’re expecting highs back in the low to mid 70s. On Tuesday, the stalled warm front will begin to lift during the day. This will increase scattered shower and storm chances further north across the ArkLaTex. So not everyone will see rain and storms, but you’ll want to keep the rain gear handy. By Wednesday, rain chances slightly decrease to around 40% with the warm front lifting out of the region. Highs Wednesday are in the mid 70s. A shallow cold front moves in late Wednesday. This will hold highs back on Thursday to the low 60s.
Thursday, you guessed it, still seeing the chance for rain and storms continue. Overnight lows Thursday will drop to the mid 40s. By the weekend, rain chances decrease significantly so if you have plans Saturday and Sunday, rain will not ruin them. Temperatures however are still going to be above average, but feeling nice in the low to mid 60s.
Have a great work week. Keep the umbrella nearby!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.