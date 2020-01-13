2 pedestrians dies within an hour on Arkansas highways

(KSLA) — Two pedestrians died in separate accidents within less than an hour this weekend in Arkansas.
Bobby Lynn Huffman, 62, of Clarksville, was killed at 5:54 p.m. Saturday in the Johnson County city of Clarksville, according to Arkansas State Police.
He was struck by a 2012 Chevrolet when he walked into the path of the southbound vehicle at Roger Street at Harris Street, the preliminary crash summary shows.
Then about 142 miles to the south, a male was hit by a 2000 Dodge pickup at 6:45 p.m. on Interstate 49 in Miller County, Ark.
The pedestrian, whose identity has not yet been released, was in the roadway as the truck was traveling north on I-49 at mile marker 39 in Texarkana, the preliminary crash report shows.
The driver was unable to avoid the collision, and his pickup collided with the victim in the right lane, according to Arkansas State Police.
Miller County Coroner Dakota Boyd pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene at 7:56 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.