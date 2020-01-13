Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards will be sworn in to a second term with the same pomp and circumstance of other inaugurations, but with much more sense of urgency to wrap it all up. After the swearing-in ceremony Monday, Louisiana officials are hightailing it to New Orleans for the college football national championship. The game features No. 1 LSU trying to cap off an undefeated, Heisman Trophy-winning season with a victory over No. 3 Clemson. The Democratic governor, other statewide elected officials and many of Louisiana's lawmakers are planning to attend the game at the Superdome in New Orleans, 80 miles away from the Louisiana Capitol. Talk of the championship has overshadowed nearly everything about Inauguration Day. It's even prompted the cancellation of the traditional inaugural ball.