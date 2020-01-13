Jennings fans create shirt that represents their dilemma

Jennings fans create shirt that represents their dilemma
Who do you root for if you live in Jennings? On the one hand, native Travis Etienne leads Clemson as the two-time ACC Player of the Year and is 7 yards away from breaking the school rushing record. On the other hand, it's LSU! (Source: KPLC)
By Johnathan Manning | January 13, 2020 at 12:54 PM CST - Updated January 13 at 4:43 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Who do you root for tonight if you live in Jennings?

On the one hand, native Travis Etienne leads Clemson as the two-time ACC Player of the Year and is 7 yards away from breaking the school rushing record. On the other hand, it’s LSU!

It’s a difficult decision, to be sure, but Jennings fans have created a T-shirt that represents their dilemma. On one side is the Clemson emblem, with Etienne’s No. 9 and on the other is LSU’s Tiger.

No matter whether its LSU or Etienne and Clemson, the City of Jennings is a winner tonight.

Share your Game Day photos with us HERE.

Who do you root for if you live in Jennings? On the one hand, native Travis Etienne leads Clemson as the two-time ACC Player of the Year and is 7 yards away from breaking the school rushing record. On the other hand, it's LSU!
Who do you root for if you live in Jennings? On the one hand, native Travis Etienne leads Clemson as the two-time ACC Player of the Year and is 7 yards away from breaking the school rushing record. On the other hand, it's LSU! (Source: KPLC)

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.