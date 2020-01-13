‘It’s a road game’: Clemson prepared to face hostile environment in Superdome on Monday

“It’s a road game. That’s just how we look at it,” said Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. “There’s no doubt. Might as well have just played in Baton Rouge. No different. But maybe have better weather in the Dome, so it’ll be good. But yeah, it’s no different. As I said earlier, it would be like us playing the national championship in Greenville, South Carolina, 40 miles up the road.”