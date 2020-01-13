Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Chelsea Dungee scored a season-high 38 points, Taylah Thomas added a double-double and No. 21 Arkansas overcame a slow start to defeat Missouri 90-73. The Tigers scored the first six points of the game and had a 10-point lead in the first quarter, which ended with the visitors on top 22-14. Dungee had 10 points in the second quarter, including the last eight, and had 17 at the break, when the Razorbacks led 34-30. Thomas scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Hayley Frank led the Tigers with 19 points. There were 54 fouls in the game and the teams combined to shoot 56 free throws.