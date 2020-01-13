Fans pack downtown New Orleans for LSU v. Clemson championship game

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Doors opened at 10 a.m. for the Fan Fest in downtown New Orleans for the LSU v. Clemson championship game and we’re already seeing a lot of orange, purple and gold in here.
There were thousands of people in their LSU and Clemson gear ahead of tonight’s game.
It’s the final day of Fan Fest and there’s a variety of family-friendly activities for everyone to enjoy. There are games and clinics throughout the convention center.
One of them including Extra Yard for Teachers who raises money for local schools in Orleans and Jefferson Parish.
Fans from both sides compete to make the most throws through school bus windows.
Both of the teams held a pep rally yesterday— LSU’s band marched from their hotel to the convention center.
Organizers say every year so far, whichever team won this game also won the championship game and so far, LSU is winning on the scoreboard.
There’s also an 80-foot football field for the kids to play flag football and organizers say it’s the largest they’ve had at Fan Fest.
“Today, I’m trying to get to see Joe Burrow to get his signature and stuff cause he hasn’t been really giving people signatures," LSU fan Kelvin Welch said.
“We’re here just having a good time and doing all the fun activities and we’re going to be walking around, trying to find some of our group of friends to cheer on the LSU Tigers," LSU fan Michelle Robichaux said.
Fans also got to take pictures with the championship and Heisman trophies.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.