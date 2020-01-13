EYE ON THE TITLE: Lloyd Cushenberry III known by his parents as a gentle giant whose dream is coming true

CARVILLE, La. (WAFB) - One of the “big” reasons LSU has had such a prolific season offensively is the man in the middle of the line.
Center Lloyd Cushenberry III, a 6-foot-4, 315-pound junior from Carville, La. quarterbacks the unit that was named the best in college football this season.
So, your son’s in the national championship game.
“It’s a dream come true; it’s just something we always imagined going through and it’s coming true,” said Lloyd Cushenberry II.
“He told me one day, ‘Mom, that’s going to be me one day,’ and I said, ‘Yeah and I’m going to be a proud mama,’ and it’s a dream that’s came true. And I said, ‘When you hit the field, remember, someone is looking at you, so do your best,’” added Debbie Cushenberry.
So, what kind of kid was he?
“Humble, quiet, very intelligent, didn’t have to do no homework with him. He had his homework done,” Debbie Cushenberry answered.
“One of the best, man. You couldn’t ask for a better kid, man,” Lloyd Cushenberry II noted.
Is he kind of a gentle giant?
“Yeah, yeah. That sums it up right there. He’s a great kid, man. Staying humble all the way through and just, enjoying the ride, and having nothing but fun,” Lloyd Cushenberry II pointed out.
“He loves the game and he takes it seriously. So, if he sees something not going right, he’s going to correct it. They all connect together. They’re all humble guys, willing to work with each other, listen to each other. That’s what makes a team,” Debbie Cushenberry explained.
“Brotherhood thing - on and off the field,” added Lloyd Cushenberry II.
“I see that he’s a good coach with them. He has a lot of respect for them and they have a lot of respect for him. That’s what makes a team - when your coaches are right connected with you,” Debbie Cushenberry described.
The fact he snaps to a Heisman Trophy winner. He’ll have that for the rest of his life.
“That was a blessing, man. For Joe [Burrow] to come ... that was just God-sent, man,” said Lloyd Cushenberry II.
So, what did it mean to beat Alabama this year?
“Oh, it meant so good. I told my boy ... that’s what, this summer I told him, 'I want you to win them all but go beat Alabama,” Debbie Cushenberry replied.
How does it feel, Lloyd?
“Feel great,” said Lloyd Cushenberry III. “On to the next one. On to the next one."
“The day of the game, I had some co-workers who were Alabama fans and they come back saying, ‘Alabama,’ and I’d say, ‘You’ve got to let me come back and say LSU,’” Debbie Cushenberry stated.
Those people you work with, you really think they’re Alabama fans?
“No. I think they just do it to me,” she answered.
“Yeah, it was our turn,” Lloyd Cushenberry II added.
Lloyd Cushenberry III has started at center for LSU in 27 straight games.
