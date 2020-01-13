Empire State Building to display winning team colors after national championship

The Empire State Building will light up in the winning team's colors at the conclusion of the CFP national championship game between LSU and Clemson. (Source: WAFB)
By Mykal Vincent | January 13, 2020 at 9:29 AM CST - Updated January 13 at 2:25 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Empire State Building will shine its world-famous tower lights in black and gold on Monday, Jan. 13, to honor the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship.

The Clemson Tigers and LSU Tigers will face off in the sixth annual College Football Playoff National Championship on ESPN at 7 p.m. CST.

At the conclusion of the game, the winning team’s colors will be displayed for the remainder of the evening.

