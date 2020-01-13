Empire State Building to display winning team colors after national championship

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Empire State Building will shine its world-famous tower lights in black and gold on Monday, Jan. 13, to honor the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship.
The Clemson Tigers and LSU Tigers will face off in the sixth annual College Football Playoff National Championship on ESPN at 7 p.m. CST.
At the conclusion of the game, the winning team’s colors will be displayed for the remainder of the evening.
RELATED STORIES:
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.