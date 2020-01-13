14 Democrats, 5 Republicans qualify for Louisiana’s April 4 election

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Democrats and Republicans running for president will be on Louisiana’s April 4 ballot.
This is the presidential preference and municipal primary for the state. Voters will not make their choices for U.S. senators or U.S. representatives until November.
In total, there are 14 people signed up to be Louisiana’s Democratic presidential nominee, but Sen. Cory Booker suspended his campaign after qualifying was over.
Although President Donald Trump comes into the election as the incumbent, four other Republicans put their names on the ballots to challenge him.
As far as races in the parishes, many towns and villages will elect their mayors and council members. Among them is the City of Natchitoches.
In Bossier Parish, Adam Bass was the only person to qualify for the empty District 5 School Board seat. The position became vacant when Mike Mosura resigned. He pleaded guilty in August to possessing and distributing steroids.
Click here to see the races in your parish. Choose the tab “Races in a Parish,” then choose your location from the dropdown menu.
Click here for more voter information from the Louisiana secretary of state’s office.
