Wrapping up the weekend with average temperatures and dry weather

Good Sunday morning. Cloud cover has stuck around across parts of the ArkLaTex. This has kept temps this morning in the mid 30s and frost free. Overall, we’ll end the weekend on a dry note with temperatures finally around average. Rain and thunderstorms chances come back for much of the work week.
Today: highs in the mid and upper 50s under partly cloudy skies. Clearer conditions will exist for parts of east Texas. Southerly flow is back today has a high pressure system pushes east. Winds calm to 5mph. This southerly flow will add in some moisture from the Gulf and help with rain chances on Monday.
Monday, a cold start as you head back to work as temperatures are in the mid and upper 30s. Highs are slightly warmer in the mid 60s that afternoon. Throughout the day, clouds will build in mainly from the southwest. Most of the day should remain rain free, but by the evening hours, rain and thunderstorms become more likely. A Marginal Risk for severe weather looms across parts of northwest Louisiana, southwest Arkansas, and east Texas. The main threat will be for hail. Overnight lows staying mild in the mid 50s.
Tuesday and Wednesday scattered showers and thunderstorms are at a 50 percent chance so far. At the moment, not seeing any severe weather with this, but we’ll let you know if anything changes. Wednesday a cold front will move through parts of the ArkLaTex. This will slightly drop temperatures on Thursday in the 60s.
Have a wonderful Sunday.
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
