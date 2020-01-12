Wrapping up the weekend with average temperatures and dry weather

Monday, a cold start as you head back to work as temperatures are in the mid and upper 30s. Highs are slightly warmer in the mid 60s that afternoon. Throughout the day, clouds will build in mainly from the southwest. Most of the day should remain rain free, but by the evening hours, rain and thunderstorms become more likely. A Marginal Risk for severe weather looms across parts of northwest Louisiana, southwest Arkansas, and east Texas. The main threat will be for hail. Overnight lows staying mild in the mid 50s.