NWS preliminary report confirms two tornadoes in East Texas, Northwest Louisiana

(KSLA) - The National Weather Service in Shreveport has released a damage report following fatal storms on Jan. 10 & 11.
The first tornado confirmed was in Nacogdoches County, Texas.
The NWS determined that it was an EF1 with an estimated peak wind of 100 mph winds and had a path length of 2.14 miles and had a width of 160 yards.
The tornado only lasted three minutes on the ground, down along CR-723 just south of FM-225 where it broke several large branches in a field of trees. While on the ground it knocked over several trees including one that landed on a mobile Home along Sweat Circle, a private road of FM-225. One person was injured and another was killed, according to NWS.
The second confirmed tornado was an EF2 in Bossier Parish. It had an estimated peak wind of 135 mph.
The NWS determined its path was about 40 miles long and had a width of 300 yards wide.
Officials say it touched down just before 1:30 a.m. six miles southwest of Bossier City and ended up five miles north of Arcadia.
It touched down just south of Barksdale Air Force Base. Several trees, carports and outbuildings were damaged.
Two people were killed when it destroyed a double-wide mobile home and one person was injured in another manufactured home.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.