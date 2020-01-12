Head coaches talk for final time before CFP National Championship

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney answered questions from sports journalists Sunday morning. It was the media’s last chance to talk to the coaches before the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Orgeron said the message he and the coaches have told the players is the goal is to beat Clemson without focusing on the game being for the national championship.
When asked about his accent and the attention it has gotten, Coach O said his parents didn’t speak English at the dinner table, they spoke Cajun French and he likewise learned to speak Cajun French. He added the people who mocked his accent motivated him to be a better coach and he thanked them for that.
Orgeron talked about how rare of a college football player quarterback Joe Burrow is. Coach O said Burrow has a focus about him that he has never seen in another player.
Orgeron said offensive guard Damien Lewis, who suffered an ankle injury in the College Football Playoff Semifinal against Oklahoma, is ready to go and will play in the national championship game.
Orgeron reiterated his respect for Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables. He added this will be a game of adjustments. He also said the one factor he thinks will allow the LSU offense to be successful against Clemson’s defense is Burrow and his ability to make the right plays.
Orgeron was asked if the length of time between the semifinal and the national championship was a positive or negative. He said his players needed the rest, so having the extra time was a positive. He made sure to note the scheduling is out of their hands and they would be ready to play on whatever the date of the game would be.
Coach O thanked linebacker Michael Divinity for returning to the team and is happy he will be playing for LSU during the national championship game in New Orleans.
LSU (14-0) will face Clemson (14-0) on Monday, Jan. 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN.
