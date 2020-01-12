Family of couple killed in Saturday storms sets up a GoFund Me

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Saturday’s severe storms claimed the lives of three people throughout the ArkLaTex area.
Two of the people killed were Jerry W. Franks, 79, and Mary Sue Franks, 65 a couple who lived in Haughton.
Through this unfortunate time, the couple’s family has started a GoFund Me page for anyone to donate money for memorial costs, according to KSLA reporter Christian Piekos. The GoFund me was set up by Elizabeth Sims, with a goal of $15,000.
Related Articles:
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.