Family of couple killed in Saturday storms sets up a GoFund Me

Family of couple killed in Saturday storms sets up a GoFund Me
The GoFund me was set up by Elizabeth Sims, with a goal of $15,000. (Source: ELIZABETH SIMS-KSLA)
By KSLA Digital Team | January 12, 2020 at 11:41 AM CST - Updated January 12 at 11:58 AM

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Saturday’s severe storms claimed the lives of three people throughout the ArkLaTex area.

Two of the people killed were Jerry W. Franks, 79, and Mary Sue Franks, 65 a couple who lived in Haughton.

Through this unfortunate time, the couple’s family has started a GoFund Me page for anyone to donate money for memorial costs, according to KSLA reporter Christian Piekos. The GoFund me was set up by Elizabeth Sims, with a goal of $15,000.

Related Articles:

Storms claim 3 lives in NW Louisiana; part of I-20 closed

Two people confirmed dead in Bossier Parish following early morning storms

BPSO names coupled killed in Haughton storms

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.