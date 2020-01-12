Blaze destroys building at ArkLaTex apartment complex

MANY, La. (KSLA) — The Louisiana fire marshal’s office has been called in to investigate the blaze that destroyed a building at an apartment complex.
It happened early Sunday afternoon at Apollo Plaza Apartments.
That’s in the 500 block of Middle Creek Road in the Sabine Parish town of Many.
The first call reporting the fire in Building C came in at 12:29 p.m., according to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office.
No injuries were reported.
It took 1.5 hours for more than 50 firefighters from three fire departments to bring the blaze under control, said Fire Chief Scott Gowen, of Central Sabine Fire District in Many.
His department was assisted by firefighters from North Sabine Fire District and South Sabine Fire District.
There’s no immediate word on what may have started the fire.
A call taker at the apartment complex said they could not answer any questions.
Efforts are underway to help the people impacted by the blaze.
A Facebook post by Anna Cate Williams Wright, of Rigs and Racks Fitness in Many, says bins are being set up on the turf at the fitness center in the 800 block of U.S. Highway 171 Bypass to collect new or gently used clothing, toiletries, duffle bags, backpacks and more.
The business now also is setting up a tent at the apartment complex, where food and toiletries will be made available to the tenants who are directly affected by the fire, she said.
