Weather-related outages, damage in East Texas

(KLTV/KTRE) - As strong weather rolls its way through the East Texas region, power outages usually follow.
Damages from the evening’s weather include a tree across a roadway in Smith County. The tree is in the 21000 block on FM 16 West. Drivers should use caution as they travel dark roadways Friday night.
There is damage to some buildings in Kilgore area, especially in the southern part of the city.
In Houston County, TxDOT says trees are reported down and blocking the roadways on SH 21 West, FM 2110, SH 19 South ,SH 7 East, FM 227 and SH 21 East. Avoid these areas until roadways are clear. Visit drivetexas.org for all road closures and conditions statewide
TxDOT also says trees are reported down on US 59/LP 224 between SH 7 and FM 225, FM 225, FM 343, and FM 2782. in Nacogdoches County. Crews are in route to clear the roadways. Stay alert and choose alternate routes until these roads are clear.
Trees are down on many roadways throughout the region.
There may also be roadways flooded. Do not drive across a flooded road or street! Turn around, don’t drown. There can be a current, and it can be deeper water than you expect.
POWER OUTAGES:
Gregg County: 5,724 outages as of 12:45 a.m.
246 in Rusk County as of 12:45 am.
As of 12:52 a.m., outages by county:
Anderson 218
Angelina 2,798
Cherokee 946
Henderson 204
Hunt 290
Nacogdoches 1,534
Rusk 641
Smith 771
As of 12:50 a.m., outage numbers are:
Hopkins 11
Smith 2
Van Zandt 2
Wood 110
