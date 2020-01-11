Storms damage Benton Middle School

Benton Middle School receives major damage following early morning storms. (Source: KSLA)
By KSLA Digital Team | January 11, 2020 at 1:52 PM CST - Updated January 11 at 2:10 PM

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - A possible tornado came through Bossier Parish and damaged a local middle school.

Benton Middle School received major damage to its sixth-grade wing where most of the roof is gone. Firefighters arrived Saturday, Jan. 11 to survey the school and found significant water damage throughout classrooms.

Crews began working at the middle school cleaning up debris and airing out water.

A power line completely snapped near the school causing electricity to go out in the area. School officials are working with SWEPCO to restore power as quickly as possible.

Administrators and teachers are aware of the school’s damage.

