‘Stay indoors and off the roadways’: Flooding confirmed in McCurtain County
Flooding in Beavers Bend State Park (Source: Park Ranger Cody Gilbert)
By Danielle Scruggs | January 10, 2020 at 9:25 PM CST - Updated January 10 at 10:37 PM

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Ok. (KSLA) - Officials are urging residents to stay indoors and off the roadways after flooding was confirmed Friday night in McCurtain County.

According to Sheriff Kevin Clardy, several roads are impassable and there are problems in Beavers Bend State Park. “If at all possible, we need them to shelter in place,” said Clardy. “The rain has slacked off considerably, compared to what it has been.”

There was a report of a rollover but no one was injured or trapped.

Friday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day. A Tornado Watch has been issued for most of the ArkLaTex through 2 a.m. Saturday.

Strong to severe storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts above 70 miles per hour and a few tornadoes are expected.

Several warnings and watches have been issued throughout this evening. Stay with KSLA on air and online for updates.

