The Salvation Army will be out serving Saturday night

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On the evening of Saturday, Jan. 11. the Salvation Army will be hitting the streets of Shreveport.
The organization says they will be serving the community and also says in light of the storm and freezing weather their shelter will be ready for those who need to seek refuge.
They plan to be downtown near the courthouse, serving the tent community next to Hope Connections, and where ever else first responders suggest they should go.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.