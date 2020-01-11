Quiet and cold weekend as storms are gone

Happy Saturday morning! The threat for severe weather has long passed the ArkLaTex, but a few lingering showers are expected from morning until early afternoon. With colder air moving in there’s a chance that a few snowflakes could mix in with the rain north of I-30. No accumulations or travel issues are expected.
Today, cloudy skies will prevail for much of the day, but clearing begins this evening. Highs today are in the upper 50s and will occur in the morning. As we go through the afternoon, where temperatures are normally warmest, they’ll actually be in the low 40s and upper 30s. Overnight tonight, frost will develop as temperatures drop in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Sunday will be nice and dry with no rain around! Finally some good weather! There will be a few passing clouds, but plenty of sunshine too. Temperatures will start out cold with many of us below freezing. By the afternoon though, it will warm up to the mid to upper 50s.
Unfortunately, the rain will not stay away for too long. Monday, rain and thunderstorms return to the forecast with a Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe weather. The good news, is that the marginal risk exist for the potential of seeing hail and not so much damaging winds and tornadoes.
Temperatures will also be warm again Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be temperatures reaching the 70s in the afternoon. However, by Thursday there will be another cold front that passes through. This will drop temperatures back to the 50s in the afternoon. So, these temperatures will continues jumping up and down next week too.
Have a great weekend!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
