LSU gear flying off shelves ahead of national championship

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fans getting ready for the game are probably looking for LSU gear to show off their Tiger pride.
At the Bengals and Bandits shop near LSU, the owner said it’s been a very busy time for the store.
His employees are gearing up for a full weekend despite the national championship being the last game.
“It's just something we have not seen before,” Storeowner Patrick Wilkerson said. “It's an unprecedented excitement with the fanbase and that's a direct tail from us and how much they're buying.
Over at Purple and Gold Sports, it’s a similar story.
“We expect all of this be gone by Monday,” said co-owner, Sarah Sanders. “We’re pretty much sold through our jerseys. I can probably count on one hand how many we have left.”
Wilkerson says people want new stuff even though it’s the last game of the season.
“People are still racking up, not only National Championship stuff, but really just LSU merchandise in general,” he said.
That’s from all the hype from what the Tigers have done on the field this season.
“Oh man, I can’t even describe it, I mean, it’s been Joe Burrow of course, but just the receivers, the offensive line, everything, they’re on a mission,” said lifelong LSU fan, Gene Hill. “You know the entire team has clicked.”
Wilkerson says online sales are also doing very well with merchandise being sold around the country.
