Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Southern University at New Orleans will suspend all of its athletics programs at the end of the academic year. The university is trying to save money and dig itself out of years of financial problems. The Southern University Board of Supervisors approved the move Friday without objection, at the request of SUNO Interim Chancellor James Ammons. Ammons says the campus must focus on protecting its academic programs rather than continuing to steer money to sports. All intercollegiate athletics programs will be suspended after the 2019-20 academic year, with no decision on when or if they'll resume at a later date. According to its website, SUNO currently has men's and women's basketball and track and field programs, along with women's volleyball.