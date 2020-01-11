Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

SOUTHERN STORMS
Tornadoes hit Missouri, Oklahoma, as severe storms move east
DALLAS (AP) — Tornadoes have destroyed homes in Arkansas and Missouri and also caused damage in Oklahoma amid severe storms. The storms also unleashed downpours that caused widespread flash flooding. Dallas police say one person died Friday night when a car flipped into a creek west of downtown Dallas. Earlier in the afternoon, a tornado destroyed two homes near Fair Play, Missouri. Tornado watches Friday night covered parts of eastern Texas, northwestern Louisiana, southern Missouri and much of Arkansas. Forecasters say wicked weather also will pose a threat to Alabama and Georgia as the system moves eastward on Saturday.
DRUG BENEFITS LAW-ARKANSAS
US court agrees to hear Arkansas case on drug benefits law
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court says it will hear a case involving an Arkansas effort to regulate companies that pay pharmacies on behalf of health plans. The court on Friday granted Arkansas' request for a review of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling on a state law that would regulate pharmacy benefit managers' drug reimbursement rates. The appeals court had ruled the 2015 law was preempted by federal law. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has argued that the appeals court ruling conflicts with past U.S. Supreme Court decisions. Arkansas is among 36 states that have enacted legislation to regulate pharmacy benefit manager reimbursement rates.
SKELETAL REMAINS-MISSING MAN
Skeletal remains identified as Hope man missing since 2012
HOPE, Ark. (AP) — Skeletal remains found south of Hope in December have been identified as that of a Hope man missing for nearly eight years. The Hempstead County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that the state medical examiner identified the remains as those of 58-year-old Joseph Christopher Cowart. Cowart was reported missing in May 2012. The sheriff's office said a cause and manner of death have not been determined.
LITTLE ROCK-POLICE SHOOTING
Arkansas judge won't stay order reinstating police officer
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge says he won't stay his order reinstating a Little Rock police officer fired for fatally shooting a black motorist. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox on Friday denied the city of Little Rock's request to stay the order regarding Officer Charles Starks, who was fired over the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire. Starks fired at least 15 times through the windshield of a car Blackshire was driving in February. Starks and another officer were attempting a motor vehicle stop at the time. Police commanders fired Starks in May, saying he violated department policy.
AP-US-ARKANSAS-EXECUTIONS
Arkansas inmate cites mental illness in death penalty appeal
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas death row inmate convicted of killing a state lawmaker's daughter is arguing he should not be executed because he was diagnosed with schizophrenia. The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday heard arguments over Karl Roberts' appeal of his conviction and death sentence in the 1999 killing of 12-year-old niece, Andi Brewer. An attorney for Roberts told the Arkansas justices that the inmate's schizophrenia made him unable to effectively assist defense attorneys during his 2000 trial because he believed that jailers were secretly recording him. The state noted that experts during Roberts' 2000 trial did not diagnose him with schizophrenia.
MOTHER KILLED-ARKANSAS
Attorney: Arkansas woman pleads not guilty to killing mother
MANSFIELD, Ark. (AP) — A prosecuting attorney says a public defender pleaded not guilty on behalf of a 32-year-old woman accused of killing her mother in western Arkansas. The 12th Judicial District's Prosecuting Lawyer Daniel Shue issued a news release that reveals Jordana Caraway Rogers was arraigned Wednesday in Sebastian County Circuit Court on a first-degree murder charge. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that authorities say Rogers made statements about her mother, Melinda Rogers, while in custody that concerned them about the older woman’s well-being. Authorities noted officers then went to Melinda Rogers' home where she was found dead on the master bedroom's floor.