Joe Burrow fully focused on National Championship: ‘We’ll be ready'

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Joe Brady and Steve Engsminer developed and schemed an offense that appears unstoppable. But all the plans and strategies still need a conductor, and they have the best in the country, with Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.
“Having smart coaches, and having coaches that know what to do is important, but having the players that can execute it, that’s the key. A guy like Joe Burrow, that can sit out there and process it, pick it up and figure it out with the coaches. He knows where to go with the ball, that’s the key,” said Ed Orgeron.
With Burrow at the controls, LSU leads the country in points per game with 48. On the other sideline, Clemson’s defense only surrenders 10 points a contest, also tops in the land. Something will have to give in the Dome.
“Yeah, I think that’s how it’s supposed to be in the national championship game, the two best. That’s what we’ve wanted all year, is to play the best,” said Joe Burrow. “We’ve played a lot of really good teams. Clemson is obviously the best. They’ve made it this far. I think we’re going to be ready for them. I think they’re a really good team, have a lot of speed, have a good plan. But I think it’s going to be a big challenge for us. I think we’ll be ready.”
The possible No. 1 pick in the next two drafts will be on display in the national title game. Burrow is primed to be selected by the Bengals in April, and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence has a great shot to be the top pick in 2021.
“I think quarterback position is the most important position in all of sport. I think myself and Trevor are the two best in the game right now. I think that’s a big reason why both teams are here. He is a really good player, really smooth. Still young, which is crazy. He’s light-years ahead of where I was when I was his age. I’m excited to compete against him,” said Burrow
There’s one spot where Lawrence will have an advantage against Burrow, who’s got the better locks under that helmet
“Before I cut my hair, I would have to go with me. His is flowing right now. I like his,” said Burrow
Burrow’s 55 TD passes is already an SEC record. He’s three away from tying the FBS record held by Hawaii’s Colt Brennan.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.