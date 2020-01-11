How to report storm damage in Bossier Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If experienced any damage to your home or business and live in the Bossier Parish area you can report your damage to the Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
You can call (318) 425-5352 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. during the week. If no one answers, leave a voicemail.
When you call, you will be asked to provide the following information:
· Name
· Address
· Phone Number
· Do you have insurance?
· Do you own or rent your property?
· What is the extent of your damage
