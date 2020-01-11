Further boil advisories issued following storms

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - Two water systems in Northwest Louisiana have announced boil water advisories following storms on the morning of Jan. 11.
South Bossier Water System has announced the boil advisory after water being off due to power outages.
Doyline Waterworks District #1 has issued a boil advisory due to power outages and possible lack of disinfectant.
The following water systems have also issued boil advisories:
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means
Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled).
