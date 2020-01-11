At least 1 person hurt in storms; trees downed on houses

(KSLA) — Reports are just coming in and authorities are still assessing damage.
But there’s been a report of at least one person hurt as a result of storms that moved across Northwest Louisiana late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
Authorities received reports of trees on structures, downed utility lines, street flooding and some possible rescues as the storms moved across Northwest Louisiana late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
Police in Center have confirmed that there were people trapped in homes in the East Texas city’s Lakewood subdivision, but they got everyone out. One person sustained an injury they said did not appear to be life-threatening.
KSLA News 12 also has received a report of a mobile home having been blown off its pad and into a pond south of Interstate 20 in Bossier Parish.
And multiple first responders are on the scene on North Kerley Avenue in Oil City in Caddo Parish, where a tree or trees fell on at least one house.
A car drowned out in floodwaters at the foot of the Interstate 220 off ramp at Benton Road in Bossier City.
Bossier City police confirmed they’ve been called out on a couple of rescues due to high water.
In the Haughton area of Bossier Parish, sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a possible rescue in the area of Oliver Road.
An increasing number of vehicles has basically shut down traffic on Louisiana Highway 157 in the vicinity of James Lane.
There is evidence of numerous treetops and power lines down in that area.
That’s where members of three fire districts are on hand along with sheriff’s deputies.
Electrical crews have not yet been able to access the area.
The National Weather Service has confirmed there was a tornado in the Doyline area in Webster Parish.
And the Sheriff’s Office in Harrison County, Texas, has reported trees down on some roadways, including Farm-to-Market Road 450 north of Hallsville and off Farm-to-Market Road 1968 near Harleton just south of the Marion County line.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
