1 dead in Oil City following severe storms

OIL CITY, La. (KSLA) - One person is dead in Oil City after storms passed through the ArkLaTex late Friday night into early Saturday morning.
The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed that 75-year old Raymond Holden died in the 500 block of North Kerley Avenue. Holden was sleeping in his bed when a tree fell on his home just after 11 p.m. Friday. He died just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
An autopsy was ordered through Ochsner LSU Health hospital.
His wife was inside the home at the time of the storm. When firefighters arrived at the scene, she was inside her car after she was unable to get to her husband.
Fallen trees also damaged a home off Ferry Lake Road
The tree fell on one man’s mobile home; however, he survived. The man said he had a gut feeling God or something was telling him to get out of his bed, according to KSLA’s Stacey Cameron. He said he got out of bed, got in his closet, and less than 30 seconds later a pine tree fell on his home.
