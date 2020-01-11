BPSO names coupled killed in Haughton storms

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the couple killed in the early morning Saturday storms.
Jerry W. Franks, 79, and Mary Sue Franks, 65, were confirmed as the victims, according to BPSO. The couple lived in the 400 block of Davis road.
According to BPSO, three pets, two Chihuahuas and a German Shepherd, were unaccounted for following the storm. The German Shepherd was later found alive in the rubble and was sent to a vet. One of the Chihuahuas was found dead and family members are searching for the other one as of Saturday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.