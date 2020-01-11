Bossier man’s home split in two by falling tree

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Barry Budwah has lived through severe storms in the past — but they were nothing like the nightmare he survived early Saturday morning.
“That’s God there, brother,” Budwah said. “That’s all I can say, he saved me for a reason.”
Budwah was in his bed, in-and-out of sleep, when the devastating storm wreaked havoc in his neighborhood, off Arkla Plant Road.
“I hadn’t heard anything like that before,” he said. “It sounded like a bunch of bullets.”
Suddenly, a towering tree snapped and came toppling down through his home — feet from where Budwah was in his bed.
“It hit that headboard and knocked part of it off,” Budwah said, as he gave KSLA a tour of his damaged property.
A myriad of trees came falling down, accompanied by sheet metal ripped from his garage.
Sadly, Budwah said he has not been able to locate his 8-year-old pit bull, Lucky. He said Lucky was inside when the tree buzzed over.
“He’s a good dog,” he said.
For now, Budwah said he’ll likely stay with family members, until he figures out his next move, as his home now sits in two pieces.
