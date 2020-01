BENTON, La. (KSLA) - Benton has issued a boil advisory for a small portion of the area. The advisory is for residents in the Cypress Village Subdivision and the Waters Edge Subdivision.

The Boil advisory will be lifted once the State Department of Health has had an opportunity to test the water and lift the advisory.

·It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means: