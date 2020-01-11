Benton police officer shocked while stopping driver

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - A Benton police officer was shocked by a utility line while attempting to stop a driver.
Police officers arrived at the 6200 block of Highway 3 on Saturday, Jan. 11.
Authorities say Officer Taylor blocked off a fallen utility line when a pickup truck turned onto the street. As the driver approached the down utility ― line Officer Taylor got out of his car to stop the driver.
The pickup truck driver continued driving hitting the line and causing the line to come around hitting Officer Taylor and his patrol car.
Officer Taylor was transported to a nearby hospital and received treatment on both legs and arms.
He is expected to survive.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.