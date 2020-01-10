WEBXTRA: Teen charged with manslaughter after 8-year-old boy shot, killed with pellet gun

Logan Blackwell died from a pellet gun shot. (Source: Mount Pleasant ISD Facebook page)
By Bob Hallmark and KLTV Digital Media Staff | January 10, 2020 at 2:18 PM CST - Updated January 10 at 4:59 PM

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Titus County sheriff said Friday evidence shows a 16-year-old girl pointed the gun at the 8-year-old boy and pulled the trigger.

“I don’t believe they thought this gun would kill him, but it did result in his death,” said Titus County Sheriff Tim Ingram.

The 16-year-old girl is charged with manslaughter in the death of Logan Blackwell. According to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies responded to a home on Private Road 2321.

Authorities believe that a significantly powerful pellet rifle had been involved," the post states.

KLTV’s Bob Hallmark spoke with Sheriff Tim Ingram on Friday.

Logan Blackwell, 8, was died after being shot with a pellet gun in December 2019. The shooting happened on Private Road 2321 in Titus County. Sheriff Tim Ingram says a 16-year-old girl has been charged with manslaughter after evidence showed she pointed the gun at Blackwell and pulled the trigger. (Submitted Photo)
