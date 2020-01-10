Strong to severe storms arrive tonight; more rain next week

The rain will gradually come to an end around sunrise Saturday morning, if not a little earlier. I think there will be some rain later in the morning on Saturday, but the severe threat will be over. There will also be plenty of clouds that stick around through the day. There is a chance, however, to see some sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s in the morning, but will fall to the lower 40s but the end of the afternoon. So you may need a jacket.