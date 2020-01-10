Strong to severe storms arrive tonight; more rain next week

(KSLA) - We are still expecting strong to severe storms to arrive this evening and tonight. Threats are still anticipated to be damaging winds as the primary with tornadoes, large hail and flash flooding being a little less of a threat. The storms will end around sunrise Saturday morning.
This evening, the rain chances will be increasing. After sunset, the storms will begin to fire up to the west. So, places around in East Texas will be the first to see any of the rain. There may be some scattered activity to the east in places around Northwest Louisiana and Southwest Arkansas. If you have any evening plans for tonight, I would have an indoor plan alternative and I would keep your rain gear with you.
Tonight, that is when most of the rain will take place. There will be heavy storms that pass through. This is also when any severe weather will take place. East Texas will see the rain first starting in the evening. Then central ArkLaTex will see the rain around midnight, give or take an hour. Finally the eastern ArkLaTex will see the rain a little after midnight until around 4 AM or so.
Since this is taking place overnight, it is a great idea to have a way of receiving alerts on the storms. The best way if by having the KSLA First Alert Weather App. Make sure your alerts are turned on, and that the setting as set to “follow me”. Therefore, you will receive notifications on any severe weather in your area, and you will be provided up to date videos on the storms sent out by the KSLA weather team.
The main line of storms will be pushing its way through late tonight. That is when we can expect more of the damaging winds. Most of these will be straight-line winds, but still dangerous. Out ahead of the main line of storms will be some scattered storms. These will carry the best chance for any tornadoes.
The rain will gradually come to an end around sunrise Saturday morning, if not a little earlier. I think there will be some rain later in the morning on Saturday, but the severe threat will be over. There will also be plenty of clouds that stick around through the day. There is a chance, however, to see some sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s in the morning, but will fall to the lower 40s but the end of the afternoon. So you may need a jacket.
Sunday will be nice and dry with no rain around! Finally some good weather! There will be a few passing clouds, but plenty of sunshine too. Temperatures will start out cold with many of us below freezing. By the afternoon though, it will warm up to the mid to upper 50s.
Unfortunately, the rain will not stay away for too long. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday all have a good chance for more rain. It does not appear to heave any severe implications though. So this will just be rain and a few storms. Rain chances are up to 50% Monday, and 40% Tuesday and Wednesday. Keep your rain gear for next week!
Temperatures will also be warm again Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be temperatures reaching the 70s in the afternoon. However, by Thursday there will be another cold front that passes through. This will drop temperatures back to the 50s in the afternoon. So, these temperatures will continues jumping up and down next week too.
Stay safe tonight! Have a great weekend, and don’t take it for granted!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.