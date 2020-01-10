Smith County property taxes due January 31

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Smith County property tax statements were mailed out in October, however Smith County Tax Assessor-Collector Gary Barber said his office has received several reports from people claiming they have not received their tax bills in the mail.
Barber’s office mailed out 186,000 total property tax statements. The bills are due upon receipt, and must be walked in or postmarked by January 31, 2020, to avoid delinquency.
Barber said his office does take partial payments, and he encourages people to pay what they can, when they can since late fees are only added to the balance due.
Smith County-Smith County property tax statements were mailed out in October. Taxpayers are encouraged to go online at publictax.smith-county.com to pay their tax bills, print their tax bills or to check their status. They can also call the Smith County Tax Office at 903-590-2920 to check their status and request another bill be mailed to them.
Failure to receive a tax bill by a taxpayer does not affect the validity of the tax, penalty or interest fees.
