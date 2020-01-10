Shreveport mayor, fire chief to speak regarding severe weather threat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and Fire Chief Scott Wolverton will speak this afternoon before severe weather late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
The news conference will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Government Plaza in downtown Shreveport.
The event will also be streamed below.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking people in the area to “stay vigilant” in a news release as the weather system moves through Northwest Louisiana.
Below is a portion of that news release.
Caddo-Shreveport officials have been briefing on an incoming weather system expected to affect Northwest Louisiana Friday evening and overnight into Saturday. Officials say this storm has the potential for severe thunderstorms, high winds capable of causing damage to trees, homes, and businesses, quarter to half-dollar sized hail, and possible tornadoes. Sheriff Prator urges residents to take this storm seriously and ensure they are prepared and stay updated as this system approaches.
Those living in the area should be aware the NOAA Weather Radio Shreveport transmitter is experiencing problems and will not be functional for this storm. Citizens have alternative ways to get weather warning information (TV, AM/FM radio, Internet, and Mobile Phone Weather Applications).
The Weather services tornado and flash flood warnings will still go to mobile phones through wireless emergency alerts provided they haven’t turned off the Government Alert option in their settings.
Anyone in Caddo Parish looking to sign up for emergency messaging can do so here or download the Everbridge Application to their mobile phones.
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for severe weather, with the biggest threat being damaging winds. The storms may also produce tornadoes and hail.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
