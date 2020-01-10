Severe weather likely this evening

But the big focus today is going to the severe weather that is likely to develop starting late afternoon, but really won’t take shape until the evening hours. Temperatures out ahead of the developing storms will be very warm for January with highs likely in the mid 70s. The warm weather will be one of the reason why the storms will get so intense late tonight. Now severe thunderstorms could develop out ahead of a main squall and its in these cells out ahead of the main line where we are mostly likely to see any potential tornadoes. The main line of thunderstorms more than likely won’t start moving through the viewing area until after 10 PM. These storms might not reach the Shreveport-Bossier City area until after midnight. The biggest concern with the potential squall line will be damaging winds.