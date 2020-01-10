Severe weather likely this evening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! While we have reached the end of the week we are tracking potentially dangerous weather for the ArkLaTex this evening. The day that we have been watching all week is here as storms will start developing late this afternoon and especially into the evening hours. Due to the strong risk for severe weather, today is a First Alert Weather Day. These storms will more than likely last through the overnight hours and move out just before dawn Saturday. After these storms expect a quiet rest of the weekend. As we head into next week, more rain is likely for the ArkLaTex, but so is more warm weather.
But the big focus today is going to the severe weather that is likely to develop starting late afternoon, but really won’t take shape until the evening hours. Temperatures out ahead of the developing storms will be very warm for January with highs likely in the mid 70s. The warm weather will be one of the reason why the storms will get so intense late tonight. Now severe thunderstorms could develop out ahead of a main squall and its in these cells out ahead of the main line where we are mostly likely to see any potential tornadoes. The main line of thunderstorms more than likely won’t start moving through the viewing area until after 10 PM. These storms might not reach the Shreveport-Bossier City area until after midnight. The biggest concern with the potential squall line will be damaging winds.
With the likelihood of overnight severe weather you need to make sure you have a way to still be notified of any severe weather alerts while you are asleep. These storms should finally clear our of the region between 4 and 5 AM Saturday morning.
Once the severe weather moves out our weather will greatly improve for the rest of the weekend. As we head into next week more showers and rain will be likely across the ArkLaTex as we will be tracking another disturbance on Tuesday. Right now we are not anticipating any severe weather, but heavy rain could be possible. Overall most of next week will feature chances for rain.
So as we gear up for a potential severe weather make sure you have an action plan in place and that you are act responsibly. As always download our KSLA First Alert Weather app for the latest updates. Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
