Panola County DA names special prosecutor in Deputy Dickerson’s murder case

PANOLA COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - A Gregg County assistant district attorney has been named the special prosecutor in the trial for the man accused of killing Panola County Deputy Chris Dickerson.
Gregg County First Assistant District Attorney April Sikes has been named the special prosecutor by the Panola County district attorney in the trial of Gregory Newson, according to the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office.
Newson is accused of fatally shooting Deputy Dickerson on Dec. 31. Dickerson was shot six times with a semiautomatic rifle during a traffic stop on FM 10, according to the Panola County Chief Deputy John Depresca.
Newson reportedly fled the scene and was later apprehended in Louisiana.
The decision to name Sikes as the special prosecutor comes after Gregg County District Attorney Tom Watson’s offer of “prosecutor assistance.”
“As a former police officer and detective, news of this senseless tragedy really hit me hard,” said Watson in the press release. “So, as soon as the news broke, I reached out to Danny to lend assistance, knowing that with his smaller staff and limited resources, it needed to be done. I’d do it for any neighboring county. The Judge agreed with me.”
Sikes served in the Smith County District Attorney’s Office for over 15 years before joining the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office. According to the office’s press release, she has prosecuted more than 25 capital murder cases.
Newson’s trial will take place in Panola County.
RELATED:
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.